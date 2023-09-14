Souh Africa Buthelezi Obit

Controversial South African politician and traditional minister of South Africa’s large Zulu ethnic group, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, displays traditional dress.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Controversial South African politician and traditional minister of the Zulu ethnic group Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has died at the age of 95, South African president Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Saturday.

Buthelezi founded the Inkatha Freedom Party, the third largest political party in South Africa when the country transitioned from the racist apartheid system to a democratic one in 1994.

