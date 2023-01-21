LOS ANGELES — Jewel, the Los Angeles Zoo’s 61-year-old Asian elephant, was euthanized due to declining health, officials said, Friday.
Zoo staff monitored the geriatric elephant and provided supportive care around the clock for several days before determining that her quality of life would not improve, the zoo said in a statement. She was euthanized, Thursday evening.
