PALMDALE — As the city approved a new General Plan last fall, it is now faced with adopting the corresponding zoning code to implement it.
The Planning Commission on Thursday took the first step in that process by recommending the revised zoning code be adopted by the City Council next month, but with some small changes as a compromise with developers to increase the flexibility in some areas.
Much like the General Plan was prior to the recent update, the zoning code has not been updated in about 30 years, Planning Manager Megan Taggert said.
The new code not only replaces the existing code to match the new General Plan, but it also is designed to streamline processes and create a more user-friendly document, she said.
A draft version of the new zoning code was made public in December and the Planning Department staff held two additional virtual sessions to collect public feedback in January.
Additional feedback was received during the Commission meeting, as several representatives of property owners and developers sought relief from distance requirements for drive-thru restaurants and gas stations, as the limits proposed would restrict or even eliminate development of some parcels.
Retail centers, such as those anchored by a supermarket, would become financially infeasible without drive-thru restaurants or gas stations, one representative said.
“We have become a society of drive-thrus,” Rick Norris, another developer’s representative, said.
Drive-thru services are a critical industry and draw for property development, he said.
Norris suggested reducing the distance limit between drive-thru restaurants from 500 feet to 100 feet, especially for those properties just off the freeway.
“I can see both sides in this,” Commissioner Dean Henderson said, adding the distance was generated through public input. “I can see where staff was trying to rectify where we have these clusters of traffic jams in poorly planned existing projects.”
He also expressed concern that the requirement will render some areas impossible to develop.
Henderson asked if there is a model for this type of zoning requirement.
There are other communities that have implemented similar distance requirements, Assistant Planner Jasmine Almora said, including the city of San Luis Obispo, which bans drive-thru restaurants completely.
The goal of the requirement is to implement the General Plan policy for creating more walkable communities, Almora said.
“Our intention is not to make development undevelopable,” she said. “It’s to really make sure these sites are designed in a manner that will accommodate vehicular traffic, accommodate pedestrian traffic in a safe manner and meet the goals of the General Plan.”
The 500-foot distance between drive-thru restaurants or gas stations was deemed a reasonable amount and property may still be developed with these services with careful design, she said.
Commissioners mentioned areas such as the In-N-Out drive-thru on Palmdale Boulevard and a cluster of drive-thrus on Avenue S and 47th Street East as ones where the drive-thrus impact and impede traffic flow. Areas such as this should require measures to prevent the traffic issues that pose a safety concern.
“We do have places where cars are queuing and they spill over and merge into traffic” possibly interfering with emergency services, Commissioner Getro Elize said.
The zoning code as a whole is on the right track, Commission Chair Stacia Nemeth said.
She did not want to hold up the entire document over possible small changes and requested planning staff work to develop compromise language in the code to allow for more flexibility on the matter, prior to the zoning code coming before the City Council on March 15.
“I would love smarter development, smarter architectural design on these,” Nemeth said, “because it is our community that has to struggle through these on a daily basis.”
