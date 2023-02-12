City of Palmdale logo

PALMDALE — As the city approved a new General Plan last fall, it is now faced with adopting the corresponding zoning code to implement it.

The Planning Commission on Thursday took the first step in that process by recommending the revised zoning code be adopted by the City Council next month, but with some small changes as a compromise with developers to increase the flexibility in some areas.

