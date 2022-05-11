LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District’s Board of Trustees unanimously appointed Jennifer Zellet as the college’s next superintendent/president.
Board President Steve Buffalo announced her appointment during the report from the closed session at Monday night’s meeting.
Zellet will succeed current President Ed Knudson. Knudson will retire in June after nine years as president.
“I’m honored to join this community, and I commit to serve with a future-focused vision that keeps Students at the fore of every conversation,” Zellet said. “I thank President Knudson for the service he has rendered and for his support in the transition.”
Zellet was one of three finalists selected by the presidential search committee, after narrowing the pool through semifinalist interviews.
Each candidate had a public forum last week where students, employees and community members could submit questions for them to answer. They could then fill out a form to provide feedback to the Board.
“We’re proud of the presidential search process,” professor Jason Bowen said, speaking on behalf of Antelope Valley College Federation of Teachers President Aurora Burd. “There was input from the community, there was high turnout at the forums and we’re pleased with the level of participation that we saw. So I think these are just some positive things that the Federation wants to highlight.”
Antelope Valley College Federation of Classified Employees President Pamela Ford agreed.
“We appreciate the process,” she said.
Retention and recruitment of students will be Zellet’s project as AV College’s new president, Trustee Michael Rives said.
Board Clerk Michelle Harvey welcomed Zellet to the District.
“We look forward to working with her,” she said.
Board Vice President Barbara Gaines also welcomed Zellet.
“I’m looking forward to beginning a new era at Antelope Valley Community College,” she said.
Zellet currently serves as the vice president of instruction at Modesto Junior College. In her 23-year career in higher education, she has worked in public and private two- and four-year institutions, according to her biography.
Starting as English faculty, she earned associate professor status at Rochester College in Michigan, before becoming the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.
Upon returning to California, she began at Modesto Junior College as English faculty. She gained tenure before transitioning to dean of Business, Behavioral and Social Sciences, then vice president of Instruction, the biography said.
While at Modesto Junior College, Zellet has worked successfully with faculty, classified professionals and students to implement Guided Pathways, expand dual enrollment and organize the Workforce Development and Lifelong Learning Division, all while championing student success and keeping equity at the fore, the biography said.
Zellet has a doctorate in English and a Master of Letters in Scottish and Irish studies from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland. Throughout both degrees, she was affiliated with the Research Institute of Irish and Scottish Studies. Born and raised in the Central Valley of California, her studies and career have taken her to the East and West Coasts, the Midwest and overseas.
Zellet’s contract runs from July 1 through June 30, 2025, with a starting annual salary of $250,000. She will be eligible, at the Board’s discretion, for 3% annual increases starting July 1, 2023 and again in the 2024-25 academic year.
According to the contract, within 90 days of accepting the position of superintendent/president, Zellet is expected to establish a home within the geographic boundaries of the district to carry out duties for the campus and community.
The district will reimburse Zellet up to $10,000 in moving costs, provided that her new residence is within the geographic boundaries of the district; that she moves within the first 12 months of the contract and that the distance between her current residence and new residence is at least 50 miles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.