LANCASTER — Fusion Food Concepts will operate Zelda’s 750 West and the Lancaster Performing Arts Center East End Concessions under an operating agreement unanimously approved by the City Council at the Dec. 14 meeting.
Zelda’s 750 West, a 1920s/30s themed speakeasy bar and lounge, and East End Concessions, are located within the Lancaster Performing Arts Center. The LPAC closed on March 12, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The prior operating agreement expired on June 30, 2020 and was not renewed.
As the LPAC prepared to reopen for the 2021-22 season, the city advertised a Solicitation for Offers for the management of Zelda’s 750 West and the East End Concessions, according to a staff report by Sonya Patterson, director of Parks, Arts, Recreation and Community Services.
The city received two responsive offers and vendor presentations were made, of which Fusion Food Concepts was identified as the most qualified proposer.
“Fusion Food Concepts demonstrated their vision for Zelda’s through the proposed food and drink menu and community engagement strategies,” the report said.
Fusion Food Concepts will set their own days and hours of operation; however, they must be open during all LPAC performances and some special events.
The agreement is good from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2026.
Lancaster will receive a monthly revenue of $2,000 in operating expense starting Feb.1, plus 4% in gross revenue sharing to be paid monthly starting July 1. The city estimates new revenue of $10,000 for the current fiscal year.
