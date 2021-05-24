SHANGHAI — Yuan Longping, a Chinese plant scientist whose breakthroughs in developing high-yield hybrid strains of rice helped to alleviate famine and poverty across much of Asia and Africa, died Saturday in Changsha, China. He was 90.
The cause was multiple organ failure, China’s main state-run newspaper, People’s Daily, reported. An earlier report from an official news service in Hunan province, of which Changsha is the capital, said Yuan had been increasingly unwell since a fall in March during a visit to a rice-breeding research site.
Yuan’s research made him a national hero and a symbol of dogged scientific pursuit in China. His death triggered messages of grief across the country, where Yuan — slight, elfin-featured and wizened in old age — was a celebrity. Hundreds left flowers at the funeral home where his body was being kept.
Yuan made two major discoveries in hybrid rice cultivation, said Jauhar Ali, senior scientist for hybrid rice breeding at the International Rice Research Institute in Los Baños, the Philippines. Those discoveries, in the early 1970s — together with breakthroughs in wheat cultivation in the ’50s and ’60s by Norman Borlaug, an American plant scientist — helped to create the Green Revolution of steeply rising harvests and an end to famine in most of the world.
Borlaug, awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1970, died in 2009. Yuan’s research arguably had effects at least as broad, since rice is the main grain for half the world’s population and wheat for a third.
By 1970, Yuan was growing frustrated with his halting progress in creating more-productive rice crops. He hit upon a shift in strategy: Search for wild varieties across remote areas of China for more-promising genetic material.
A breakthrough came when Yuan’s team found a stretch of wild rice near a rail line on Hainan Island, in southernmost China. The next year, Yuan separately published a research paper in China that explained how genetic material from wild rice could be transferred into commercial strains.
Once the wild rice’s genetic material was added, the world’s heavily inbred commercial rice strains could be hybridized with ease to produce big gains in crop output.
At that time, the world of rice scientists was full of talk of developing hybrid strains. Three similar papers on rice hybridization were published in 1971 — one each by the International Rice Research Institute, the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in Delhi and a team of California researchers.
But Yuan’s paper was the most practical and detailed of the four. “His paper was much better in terms of the technology,” Ali said. “It was China who led the game afterward.”
While the teams in the Philippines, India and the United States kept doing research after publishing their papers, Yuan immediately developed hybrid strains of rice the next year. To create the hybrids, he used the wild rice from Hainan.
By 1978, Yuan had already overseen the start of large-scale production of hybrid rice in Hunan province, in China’s southwest. He ended up doing most of his research there for the rest of his life. He also oversaw research in Hainan, where he suffered his fall in March.
Hybrid rice varieties typically produce 20% to 30% more rice per acre than nonhybrid strains when cultivated with the same transplant techniques, fertilizer and water. But as Yuan and his ever-growing teams of rice experts introduced hybrid strains across Asia and Africa, they also taught farmers a wide range of advanced rice-growing techniques that produced further gains.
Steeply rising yields helped to make famines a distant memory in most rice-growing countries. “He saved a lot — a lot — of lives,” said Hu Yonghong, director of the 500-acre Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden.
Yuan is survived by his wife of 57 years, Deng Zhe, as well as three sons. His funeral, scheduled for this morning in Changsha, is likely to bring a new burst of official condolences.
