LOS ANGELES — An influencer who staged a California plane crash to make a YouTube video of himself parachuting to safety has agreed to plead guilty to obstructing the investigation by destroying the wreckage, the US Justice Department said Thursday.
The plea agreement signed by Trevor Daniel Jacob, 29, of Lompoc, and his attorney was filed Wednesday in US District Court in Los Angeles. The US attorney’s office said in a statement that Jacob is expected to make a court appearance in coming weeks.
