LANCASTER — The 48th Youth Fishing Derby, presented by Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation’s North County Community Agency Antelope Valley District, is slated, for May 7, at Apollo Community Regional Park.
The Fishing Derby was canceled, the past two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Young anglers are expected to vie for prizes, including for the largest rainbow trout caught in the youngsters’ respective age groups.
Only children ages five to 15 can participate in the free derby. The park is at 4555 West Ave. G, adjacent to Gen. William J. Fox Airfield.
Fishing starts at 7 a.m. and concludes at 10 a.m. Gates will open at 6 a.m.
Age groups are: five to seven, eight to 10, 11 to 13 and 14 to 15 for boys and girls. Prizes awarded for the largest rainbow trout caught per age group.
No fishing license is required for contestants. Youngsters must provide their own fishing equipment and bait. Only one pole per angler is permitted during the event. There is a five-fish limit per angler.
In the five-seven age group, children younger than five may participate as long as they are able to fish “on their own.” Parents may assist anglers in the youngest age group with bait, casting and netting of fish. However, the youngster must do the fishing.
The derby is designed to provide youngsters with an alternative to normal recreation activities.
Call 661 940-7701 or visit reservations.lacounty.gov for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.