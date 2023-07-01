France Police Shooting

People run away during clashes with police Friday in the center of Lyon, central France. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France.

 Associated Press

PARIS — Young rioters clashed with police and looted stores Friday in a fourth day of violence in France triggered by the deadly police shooting of a teen, piling more pressure on President Emmanuel Macron after he appealed to parents to keep children off the streets and blamed social media for fueling unrest.

Despite repeated government appeals for calm and stiffer policing, Friday saw brazen daylight violence, too. An Apple store was looted in the eastern city of Strasbourg, where police fired tear gas, and the windows of a fast-food outlet were smashed in a Paris-area shopping mall, where officers repelled people trying to break into a shuttered store, authorities said.

