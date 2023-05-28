PALMDALE — Littlerock High School junior Princess Guzman is a young artist whose colorful paintings were recently part of the Inkwell Book & Art Festival put on by the City of Palmdale May 6 at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors.
Guzman, 17, saw a notice about the festival in the city’s magazine last December and applied to have her work included. She was happy when her work was selected.
The theme for Guzman’s table was mushrooms. She had about 20 pieces of work on display at the festival.
“I wanted to make it look really nice with the setup, and my mom and my sisters were helping me with it,” she said.
Guzman wore a “mushroom” hat that she made from cardboard, fabric and hot glue.
Her facial portraits are characterized by large eyes with fluffy eyelashes, big lips and colorful hair. The images aren’t based on any real people.
“Each girl I do is based off of different types of aesthetics,” she said, such as mushroom core aesthetics or kidcore aesthetic colors.
Guzman also draws inspiration from music.
“Whenever I listen to music, it gives me different types of music to put into my art,” she said.
If she’s listening to sad music, her drawings or painting are sad.
“Sometimes I do listen to love songs, which is why I do my faces super pretty,” Guzman said. She added the eyelashes are inspired by her mother, Fabiola Alvarez.
Guzman started painting in 2020 to keep busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“She was always really artistic,” Alvarez, said.
Alvarez was pregnant with Guzman when her daughter Cristal Alvarez, then a 5-year-old, was diagnosed with cancer. Cristal, who named Princess, was in treatment for three years. (Cristal is now 23.) The family stayed home most of the time due to Cristal’s illness and low immune system.
Guzman was diagnosed with mosaic Down syndrome when she was 2.
“I asked the doctor to explain why they didn’t pick it up, and they said that since she has some cells that have Down syndrome and some cells that don’t, that are normal like yours and mine, I guess when they selected some cells to check them, the ones that they checked were regular cells.”
Mosaic Down syndrome affects about 2% of the people with Down syndrome, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“For children with mosaic Down syndrome, some of their cells have 3 copies of chromosome 21, but other cells have the typical two copies of chromosome 21,” the CDC said. “Children with mosaic Down syndrome may have the same features as other children with Down syndrome. However, they may have fewer features of the condition due to the presence of some (or many) cells with a typical number of chromosomes.”
Princess started coloring when she was about 1, said Fabiola Alvarez, who displayed her daughter’s art on the walls.
“Then 2020 came along and she started painting,” she said.
Guzman has an individualized education plan, or IEP. She transitioned from a special education class last year to a regular class this year.
“I think for me the problem is that I just need people to help me understand it,” Guzman said. “I will keep up as long as they tell what it is about.”
Guzman’s “disability” does not stop her from giving 110% in everything that she does. She loves to paint, draw, design clothes and make bracelets. She also enjoys her acting class.
She hopes to raise awareness about mosaic Down syndrome through her art.
“For kids that have whatever I have and that have any other disabilities to show them that they have whatever it takes,” Guzman said.
Guzman’s table at the Inkwell festival included bookmarks with samples of her art and an explanation of mosaic Down syndrome.
“I like it that she was engaging with people, talking and being more out there,” Fabiola Alvarez said. “I was more nervous than she was because it was the first time she did the art festival.”
To see more of Guzman’s work visit, her Instagram page, @princessinmosaicdreams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.