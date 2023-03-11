LANCASTER — Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. and Epsilon Chi Sigma AV Alumnae Chapter will host its annual Youth Symposium from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., today at Cole Middle School, 3126 East Ave. I.
The symposium is offered in partnership with Concerned Black Men of Los Angeles, Good Health Wins and Bartz Alto-Donna Community Health Center to provide STEM education and COVID resources to AV youth.
