Youth Work logo

Youth Work

The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity has created an internship program that will pay the salaries for interns ages 17 to 24, as they work for businesses or nonprofit organizations in certain fields.

The first cohort of Youth@Work Elevate will launch, on Sept. 26, and will provide 500 of LA County’s foster youth, individuals experiencing homelessness, LGBTQ+ and justice impacted youth, ages 17-24, with pathways to unsubsidized jobs in high-growth and emerging sectors.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.