The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity has created an internship program that will pay the salaries for interns ages 17 to 24, as they work for businesses or nonprofit organizations in certain fields.
The first cohort of Youth@Work Elevate will launch, on Sept. 26, and will provide 500 of LA County’s foster youth, individuals experiencing homelessness, LGBTQ+ and justice impacted youth, ages 17-24, with pathways to unsubsidized jobs in high-growth and emerging sectors.
Participants will receive 400 hours of personal enrichment training, paid mentoring and work experience with high-growth and emerging sector employers, including hospitality, trade and logistics, advance manufacturing, IT and health care, while earning $16.04 an hour.
Los Angeles County is currently recruiting eligible youth and employers from high-growth sectors with a commitment to evaluate participants for hire after completion of program.
• Unemployed, seeking employment
• Selective Service registration required for males 18+
• One of the following targeted demographics: Current or former foster youth, identifies as LGBTQ+, current or previous experience with homelessness and justice-impacted youth, including direct involvement with the justice system or children of parents with justice system involvement.
Businesses interested in participating as a worksite can visit bit.ly/ElevateOurYouth to learn more and apply to become a host employer.
• Must be located in Los Angeles County,
• Make a commitment to evaluate participants for hire after completion of the program and
• Be part of one of the below high-growth targeted sectors: healthcare, infrastructure, trade and logistics, E-commerce, transportation and warehousing, advanced manufacturing, entertainment and creative arts, informational technology and hospitality.
