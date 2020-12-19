LANCASTER — A nonprofit for the youth is hosting its annual food and toy drive at a local church for families in need in the Antelope Valley.
Dojo Basketball and Youth Foundation will have its ninth annual food and toy giveaway from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at The Lord’s House of Refuge at 456 East Ave. K-4.
Dreeon Lewis, director of Dojo Basketball, said unopened toys, canned goods and hygiene products were donated by parents of the players as well as the community to help people who need assistance during these troubled times.
“The majority of our kids in the program are from Palmdale (and) Lancaster,” Lewis said. “I want the kids and the parents as well to be able to give back to the community, to the people that aren’t as fortunate as the kids that are in our program.”
The nonprofit also placed boxes in various locations to collect donations for the drive.
Lews said that because of the circumstances with COVID, the nonprofit had to change the location of the drive to the church.
“A friend of mine, his mother-in-law is the pastor of this church and she opened her doors to us to be able to do our toy drive,” he said.
The nonprofit is taking precautions to limit the spread of COVID for those that participate in the drive.
Lewis said they will conduct temperature checks, have a one-way entrance and exit, provide hand sanitizer and have the drive outside. Masks are mandated and volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves.
“We’re going to let one family in at a time and also keep ourselves distanced with the families in line.”
Families will be allowed to enter the area one at a time, pick one or two toys and anything from the hygiene or canned good tables.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.