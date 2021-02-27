LANCASTER — A local youth job training program for residents experiencing poverty and homelessness will begin on Monday.
The Lost Angels Work Program is a classic car restoration training program designed for the purpose of workforce development for those ages 18 to 25 who are not in school and not employed.
It is a 12-week program that features paid training in an industrial manufacturing/auto restoration social enterprise, job search and placement assistance with local employers and soft skills training in areas such as resumes/cover letters and mock interviews.
Graduates of the program will receive assistance obtaining their GED or diploma, driver permit/license, housing, reliable transportation, food insecurity, and healthcare needs.
The training program is intended to fill a gap in the skilled labor workforce due in large part to the cutting of shop classes from schools.
Program participants are taught “shop skills” such as welding and fabrication that are highly transferable to a range of industries including aerospace, construction, automotive and appliance technicians.
The Lost Angels Work Program unites resources to build a pathway from unemployment to permanent work. So far, 16 of the 24 graduates of the program have obtained full-time employment.
Local employers who have hired Lost Angels Work Program Graduates include Northrup Grumman, Stratolaunch, Aftos, Inc., Delta Scientific, U.S. Pole & Lighting, BYD, Lance Camper, Home Depot, Amazon, Apple One, Inc., Temco Logistics, Edwards Airforce Base and Pacific Bend Metal Fabrication.
LACP trains 12 students in a single cohort and hosts three cohorts per year. This translates to 36 trained candidates ready to work.
For details about the Lost Angeles Work Program and LAPC, visit https://www.lostangelscp.org/ or call 661-579-6052.
