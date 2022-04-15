LANCASTER — Forty-five Endeavour Middle School students from the Lancaster School District, on Wednesday, embarked on the Kaiser Permanente Hippocrates Circle program, which is designed to introduce under-represented middle school students to careers in health care.
For more than 10 years, Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley physicians have inspired local youth to pursue medicine by mentoring teens as part of the Hippocrates Circle program.
The students will participate in five events over six weeks. The first event for Hippocrates Circle was the Physician Night, which took place virtually, on Wednesday. Students had the opportunity to listen to diverse physicians from various countries and backgrounds speak candidly about their fears, struggles, challenges and obstacles they overcame to become successful in the medical field.
The event was part of a series of activities designed to help students visualize themselves preparing for medical school. They will also participate in other events, including a presentation on admissions and financial aid from counselors from Antelope Valley College, Antelope Valley Union High School District and University of Antelope Valley. Participants will also get to observe a dissection, receive CPR training, tour Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley Medical Office, and gather for a graduation ceremony to celebrate completion of the Hippocrates Circle experience.
“The Hippocrates Circle Program has opened the door for so many students who may have never had considered a career in medicine, but now, thanks to this program, they have the tools and motivation to pursue their dreams,” Physician Champion Dr. Diana Davio, who was honored for her leadership of the program and commitment to community, said.
