Youth internships for those ages 14 to 24 are available at Stephen Sorensen Park in Lake Los Angeles and at Vasquez Rocks County Park in Agua Dulce, through a Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation program called Every Body Plays.
The positions pay $15 an hour. Five positions are available at Sorensen Park, at 16801 East Ave. P and five positions are available at Vasquez Rocks, 10700 West Escondido Canyon Road.
When youth complete the interest link, they must indicate what park they are interested in. Training starts March 23. Interns will work two or three days a week Tuesday through Saturday, the hours are flexible.
Interns will support park recreation programs, help with clerical work and do other tasks as needed. They must be Los Angeles County residents.
Teens age 17 and younger must possess a work permit to participate in the internship program.
Recruitment will continue until all the vacancies are filled.
Applications may be submitted at http://bit.ly/ebp2021
