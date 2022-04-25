LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District’s governing Board unanimously agreed to allow the District to enter into negotiations with Los Angeles County to repurpose Challenger Memorial Youth Center.
The LA County Board of Supervisors, in April 2021, approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to repurpose the center — previously the largest juvenile detention facility in the United States — into a voluntary residential educational and career training center for under-served, transition-age youth.
The proposed program will serve young women and men ages 18 to 25 who were formerly involved in the criminal justice and/or foster care systems, who are homeless or who are otherwise opportunity youth. Those participants who are parents will be permitted to bring their young children.
“Are they going to pay us to educate the students?” Trustee Michael Rives asked at the Board’s April 11 meeting.
“We’re entering into a contract to provide services and residential services, yes,” AV College President Ed Knudson said.
The program will serve 150 young men and women.
“It’s going to be an educational and training facility,” Knudson said.
The 220,000-square-foot Challenger Memorial Youth Center was built on 65 acres at Avenue I and 50th Street West, in the late 1980s, to address a need for more juvenile detention beds. It is comprised of six separate juvenile camps and housed up to 700 youth. As the Los Angeles County Probation Department increased its focus on community-based services and diversion, the juvenile detention population has decreased by close to 75% over the last decade, according to a county background.
