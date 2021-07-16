LANCASTER — The HELPER Foundation and DND Dynamite Basketball will offer a youth basketball game from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Cole Middle School, 3126 East Ave. I.
There will be food, music, and basketball games.
“Yes, this time around, we have The Eastside Union School District as a partner,” Ansar “Stan” Muhammad of The HELPER Foundation wrote in an email. “This will allow the youth to play in an actual gym out of the heat. This is a game changer; before, some of the parents was concerned about the heat.”
For details, call Muhammad at 310-925-2071 or Recee Walker of DND Dynamite Basketball at 661-409-8466.
