LANCASTER — Individuals ages 12 to 15 can now receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, in addition to all those currently eligible, after the Food and Drug Administration approved vaccines for teenagers on May 10, the City announced.
The City hosted a Facebook live event this week where local infectious disease doctors directly addressed vaccination questions for parents. This video is still available and can be viewed on the City’s Facebook page: https://fb.watch/5t9EVYlT6y/.
Lancaster is celebrating this most recent eligibility milestone on top of the City’s local vaccination effort success. After advocating and fighting for the City’s fair share of vaccinations, Lancaster has significantly increased its number of vaccinated residents, getting the City even closer to returning to post-pandemic life. As of Tuesday, more than 37% of Lancaster residents have been vaccinated.
“The City and all of our partners have been working tirelessly to get vaccinations to Lancaster and into residents’ arms as quickly as we can,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said. “We are excited to be able to open up vaccine appointments to anyone over the age of 12 so our students will be able to safely return to normal alongside the community. This is another step toward moving forward and putting the pandemic behind us.”
The community was able to accomplish this feat because of the invaluable help from the City’s partners, including Kaiser Permanente, High Desert Medical Group and the Antelope Valley Hospital, as well as all the healthcare workers, staff and volunteers at the vaccination sites, city officials said.
Residents can easily get vaccinated at the AV Fairgrounds by either making an appointment or stopping by. Walk-ins are welcome, and same-day appointments are also available. Make an appointment at https://myturn.ca.gov/. COVID-19 vaccinations are free of charge and do not require proof of citizenship or health insurance. Individuals under the age of 18 must bring a parent or guardian to their appointment.
Visit CityofLancasterCA.org/Coronavirus for details on COVID-19 resources in the City, including a full list of clinics offering vaccinations.
