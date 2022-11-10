WASHINGTON — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wrote to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to apologize for widely criticized remarks he made after the October attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, Youngkin’s office confirmed, Wednesday.
“My full intention on my comments was to categorically state that violence and the kind of violence that was perpetrated against Speaker Pelosi’s husband is not just unacceptable, it’s atrocious. And I didn’t do a great job with that,” the Republican governor said in a statement provided by a spokesperson.
Too bad Nancy wasn't there.....she may have been able to help. But...!! my ""Spidey Senses"" tell me the intruder may have been working for Nancy (IMHO). Paul Pelosi wrecked his Porsche while Drunk driving in Napa, CA while Nancy was out of the country. Rumor has it there was a passenger in the Porsche (boy or girl ?). Was the Hammerman a hired muscle...? You be the Judge. Sounds like a "No Bail" situation to me. 😉
