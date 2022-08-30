OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A young mountain lion that was rushed to the Oakland Zoo after being shot by police when being corralled in a Northern California residential neighborhood died during emergency surgery, officials said, Monday.
A resident of Hollister in San Benito County spotted the male lion on their front porch just before 5 a.m., Friday, and called police, the Hollister Police Department said.
Officers requested assistance from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife who dispatched two wildlife officers to the scene, police said.
Ken Paglia, a spokesman with the CDFW, said the mountain lion, estimated to be about a year old, was not acting aggressively and was not considered a threat. He said that wildlife officers tried to tranquilize the big cat to assess him and return him to his habitat.
But when they fired a tranquilizer, the mountain lion was startled and jumped out of a bush, Paglia said.
The Hollister Police Department said the mountain lion lunged from the bush toward a police officer.
“Fearing for the life and safety of the officer, two officers fired their rifles at the mountain lion,” it said.
