LANCASTER — A local youth member of the Young Marines, Gunnery Sgt. Malachi David McCarthy, 17, of Lancaster, was named a Top 10 graduate of the Advanced Leadership School held in August at Headquarters Young Marines in Dumfries, Virginia.
McCarthy trained for a week to become a more effective leader alongside Young Marines from across the country. After physical and written tests, leadership classes and close order drill, he was selected as one of the Top 10 graduates of the Advanced Leadership School.
“The Advanced Leadership School is the highest level of leadership training offered by the Young Marines,” Col. William P. Davis, USMC (Ret.), national executive director and CEO of the Young Marines. “YM/GySgt McCarthy will take his new leadership skills back to the Quartz Hill Young Marines and his community.”
A national youth organization, the Young Marines is a leadership and service program for boys and girls age eight through high school graduation. The program emphasizes the core values of teamwork, leadership, and discipline. It focuses on American history, physical fitness, public speaking, citizenship, community service and living a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.
McCarthy is a member of the Quartz Hill Young Marines under the command of Christopher Chinchilla. The unit meets in Quartz Hill. McCarthy is a senior at Lancaster High School.
He joined the Young Marines in February 2017 and is in his third year in the program.
“I joined the Young Marines because I needed guidance,” he said. “What motivated me was the goal to be the absolute best for myself and for my unit. The Young Marines has shown me how to be a leader which, to me, means being dependable, decisive, and having the ability to communicate clearly.”
After McCarthy completes high school, he plans to join the Marine Corps. He hopes to serve for 20 years, then pursue a career in the CIA.
He is the son of Dianne Garcia and Neil McCarthy.
