PALMDALE — Nine-year-old Joshua Padilla has been a kidney patient since birth.
He was referred to the Make-A-Wish Foundation before the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, Padilla was approved for a living donor. While he waits for a suitable donor, he is working to help other sick children by collecting letters to Santa.
This is the second consecutive year that Padilla collected letters to Santa.
“I want them (the children) to feel better,” he said.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation and Macy’s have a Letters to Santa program. For every letter delivered to a Macy’s store, they will donate $2 to Make-A-Wish, up to $2 million.
Padilla delivered 764 letters to the Macy’s in Palmdale, on Wednesday. He collected them from Discovery Elementary School, where he is in the fourth grade, and from Antelope Valley High School, where his mother Monica Marquez works. Padilla collected 297 letters from Discovery and 467 from AV High.
“Joshua is known for being kind on campus,” Marquez said. “He’s known for being kind to everybody.”
Padilla’s two kidneys function at 28%, together. Marquez hopes to find a donor before he needs dialysis.
