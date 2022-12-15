Letters to Santa

Nine-year-old Joshua Padilla delivered 764 letters to Santa to Macy’s in Palmdale, on Wednesday. Macy’s donates $2 per letter, up to $2 million, to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Joshua was referred to Make-A-Wish because he has been a kidney patient since birth.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

PALMDALE — Nine-year-old Joshua Padilla has been a kidney patient since birth.

He was referred to the Make-A-Wish Foundation before the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, Padilla was approved for a living donor. While he waits for a suitable donor, he is working to help other sick children by collecting letters to Santa.

