Knight Prep — SkillsUSA

Knight Prep Academy eighth graders Joesiah Carranza Barragan (left), Jacob Rickson and Andrea Gonzalez practice their presentation at the 2023 SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference in Atlanta last month.

 Photo courtesy of Shelbey Green

PALMDALE — Knight Prep Academy students Joesiah Carranza Barragan, Andrea Gonzalez and Jacob Rickson closed out their eighth-grade year with a silver medal in the Team Engineering Challenge at the 2023 Skills­USA National Leadership & Skills Conference in Atlanta last month.

For the Team Engineering Challenge, the students designed and built a boat made from paper, cardboard and other materials. The boat needed to be a certain size and strong enough to carry different-sized cargo loads and then make it to the finish line within 30 seconds. The type of cargo it carried included Nerf balls and metal rings.

