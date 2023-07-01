PALMDALE — Knight Prep Academy students Joesiah Carranza Barragan, Andrea Gonzalez and Jacob Rickson closed out their eighth-grade year with a silver medal in the Team Engineering Challenge at the 2023 SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference in Atlanta last month.
For the Team Engineering Challenge, the students designed and built a boat made from paper, cardboard and other materials. The boat needed to be a certain size and strong enough to carry different-sized cargo loads and then make it to the finish line within 30 seconds. The type of cargo it carried included Nerf balls and metal rings.
“In different weights, it would do better,” Joesiah said. “In the heavy weight it did better, but in the lighter ones it was a little bit harder, so in the lighter one we got about 25 seconds.”
Over that time the craft traveled about 160 inches, or about 13 feet, four inches. The students came up with a marketing campaign for their design, which they called the Crabber, a play on the CRAB acronym they developed, which stands for collaborate, resources, attitude and brainstorm.
“We all had an idea,” Joesiah said.
“We did our own sketches and then we all came together and talked about each others’ ideas and then we did one final sketch,” Jacob said.
The students did a presentation before the judges that included a sales pitch. They had up to 10 minutes for the presentation; they finished in five minutes.
All of the students’ work took place at the competition. They had a budget of $60 in fake money to buy the different materials they needed for their project. They could make up to three trips to buy the materials they needed before points were deducted from their score.
“We had to only use their materials,” Joesiah said.
Andrea, Jacob and Joesiah qualified for the national championship by winning gold at the SkillsUSA California 56th annual Leadership and Skill Conference this April in Ontario.
Andrea wants to be an engineer when she is older.
“I just like building,” she said.
Joesiah doesn’t know what he wants to do when he gets older.
“Jacob, me and him are like best friends, so he introduced me to this,” Joesiah said.
Jacob introduced Joesiah to their adviser, teacher Chari Copeland.
“And then we made our group and the rest is history,” Joesiah said.
“I just do this for fun,” Jacob said.
Andrea and Jacob were part of a SkillsUSA team last year during their seventh-grade year that won silver at the state level. The other member of the team was in eighth grade and graduated. A second team from the school won gold and advanced to last year’s national competition.
“They had to watch their other teammates from Knight Prep Academy who won gold go to the competition in Georgia last year,” Copeland said. “They were very humble and excited and supportive of their teammates that won gold and went to Georgia. This year, coming back in eighth grade, they corralled Joesiah into their team … and the three of them worked really hard and illegibility.”
Andrea, Jacob and Joesiah finished fourth in the regional competition. They earned an invitation to the state competition, where they won gold.
“To actually place in nationals is amazing,” Copeland said.
Each challenge the students get at the different competitions represents a new engineering challenge.
The SkillsUSA had some 5,000 students from across the United States and Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. The Team Engineering Challenge had 10 state winners with three members per team. Andrea, Jacob and Joesiah represented California. Other states represented included Florida, Hawaii, Maine, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.
“It was cool to watch all the other competition,” Joesiah said. “In one competition they were building a house and they were doing roofing.”
Another competition had student teams doing masonry work.
All three students will start the ninth grade in August at Knight High School, where they will join the school’s award-winning Digital Design and Engineering Academy.
“They’re a fun group of kids to work with,” said teacher Shelbey Green, who served as the students’ chaperone for the week-long trip
Green added each student brought their own strengths to the team.
“Andrea is really creative and she’s very artistic,” she said. “Her detailed drawings were really impressive.”
Andrea took the lead on the drawings for the marketing portion of the competition.
Jacob covered the technical aspect of the project including ensuring they covered everything in the rubric, Green said.
Joesiah helps with the presentation portion.
“He is so fun and he’s very charismatic,” Green said. “He was really, really crucial in the presentation part. He kind of set the tone on how to speak, how to speak with good enthusiasm in your voice but also keep that pace.”
