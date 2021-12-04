PALMDALE — After eight weeks of rehearsals, 10 Tamarisk Elementary School foster students shared their dance prowess with their peers, Friday morning, as part of the culmination of the Fostering Dreams Project.
Fostering Dreams Project coordinators worked with the first- to fifth-grade students after school, every Friday, for eight weeks. The performing arts program is geared toward youth in foster care. The program is typically designed for students in third to fifth grade. However, Principal Regina Tillman said they had one first-grader who really wanted to participate, so they acquiesced.
“We have had the most amazing, amazing past eight weeks working with a lovely bunch of amazing students who have worked so hard,” Fostering Dreams Project founder Melanie Buttarazzi said prior to the start of the performance.
Most of the children had no dance experience prior to participating in the program. The students learned a hip-hop dance with a mix of songs by Ciara and Dua Lipa.
Learning dance choreography without any prior dance experience is not something that is easy to do, Buttarazzi explained.
“We’re very, very proud of each and every one of them,” she said. “They showed up every week; they learned their dance and made some friends.”
The students danced across the stage in Tamarisk’s multipurpose room in front of a live audience and a live video stream to other classrooms. Some of the students wore the black outfits with thick yellow-green stripes on the pant legs and jacket that they were provided. The others forgot the outfits at home after a week off for the Thanksgiving holiday.
“We have many friends and we have a lot of energy when we dance,” fourth-grader Emani said of the program.
Asked what he got out of the program, first-grader Ahmad said he learned that people dance and they can express their feelings through dance.
“I feel excited because I always wanted to do dance,” third-grader Nevaeh said. “Yes, I was a little bit shy but it didn’t stop me from dancing.”
Third-grader Sophia also enjoyed the program.
“I enjoyed about the dance the freestyle and when we did this part,” she said, throwing her arms in the air.
“This dance program was really fun and I enjoyed coming here,” fourth-grader Nayomi said.
Buttarazzi started the program in 2014.
“I’ve been a dancer my whole life working with artists in the dance industry like J Lo, and people like that, and TV and film, and the whole thing,” Buttarazzi said.
She added that dance has been such an important, pivotal part of her life that she wanted to give children who did not have access an opportunity.
“I created this program for kids who would never get the opportunity to take a dance class,” Buttarazzi said.
She focused on foster youth who do not often have the opportunity to participate in arts programs due to the frequent changes in their lives.
The nonprofit Fostering Dreams has worked with Palmdale School District since 2018 starting with Desert Willow Magnet Academy. They have worked with 25 schools so far. The goal is to use dance to reach out to foster children. Through dance the students can express emotions, learn teamwork, discipline, collaboration and doing something outside their comfort zone.
