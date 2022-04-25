PALMDALE —The third annual Palmdale School District Art Show had 332 entries in the Wednesday exhibit, with artists ranging from transitional kindergarten to ninth grade.
With the help of volunteers, the gym at Golden Poppy Elementary School was transformed into an art gallery complete with giant-colored pencils and pails of paint spilling down on the floor. It took eight days to mount and hang the entries, arrange the three-dimensional entries, place canvases on easels and display the digital art.
After the art was up on the “gallery” walls, tables, easels and electronic display monitors, a panel of local artists judged and chose the winning entries at each grade level. Renato De Guia, Cynthia Alvarado, Heather March, and Xochilt Garcia, all local artists, spent hours going over the entries, on Tuesday. A tie-breaker judge who asked not to be identified came in, on Wednesday, to eliminate ties and to choose the four grand prize winners.
“Having professional artists as judges allows an objective eye to look at the art,” Candace Craven, coordinator of the Extended Learning and Community Outreach, said.
The grand-prize winners were in selected from grade level categories. Sophia Valencia, a third-grader from Golden Poppy won the transitional kindergarten to third grade grand prize with her entry “Big World of Dreams.”` Miranda Orozco, a fifth grader from Palmdale Learning Plaza, won` the fourth- and fifth-grade grand prize with her entry “Dancing Like the Wind.”`
Samantha Longoria, a seventh-grader from David G. Millen Magnet Academy, won the sixth- and seventh-grade grand prize with her entry “Auburn Reed.” Andrea Espinoza Castillo, an eighth-grader from Desert Willow Magnet Academy, won for her work “A Place Where Imagination is Portrayed,”` Alia Gonzalez` a ninth-grader from Palmdale Academy Charter School, won for her work “Promise of the Future.”
Each grade level had a first-place, second-place, third-place and honorable mention ribbons for the students. In all, 46 ribbons were handed out to various students. Dr. Donna Campbell, Assistant Superintendent of Student Services, placed orange Central Office Choice ribbons on art work that was selected to be displayed for one year at the Palmdale District offices.
“It was a brilliant display of talent and difficult to choose so many interesting pieces and I had to narrow it down to 20,” Campbell said. “Each year, we will pick new pieces from the art show. We will have the art framed and mounted up on the walls. At the end of the year, we will return the framed art to the students.”
Three of the district’s art teachers — Ai Miwa from SAGE Magnet Academy, Jennifer Riha from Cactus Magnet Academy, and Jessica Birds from Desert Willow Magnet Academy — gathered in front of the sixth- through eighth-grade wall to celebrate their students with board members Simone Zulu Diol and Sharon Vega.
Riha was moved to tears to see her students’ artwork up on the wall. “This is my first year with the district and to see my students participate in this event is overwhelming,” she said.
All three art teachers agreed they were excited to see the up-and-coming elementary artists entries.
“These students will be ours in a few years,” Riha said, “and I am eager to see what they will create then.”
