LANCASTER — Lancaster teen Nestor “Lil Nes” Hernandez designed the Converse NBA Ruffles West Celebrity game uniform for the Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game to be played on Feb. 18 in Cleveland.
The white uniform features a ’90s-style design trim with a purple background and colorful shapes representing the era.
Hernandez, 14, was asked to design the jerseys by a member of the Boyle Heights Arts Conservatory, which champions inclusivity by removing social and economic barriers to open up opportunities and introduce pathways to careers in the creative arts industries, according to a description. The Boyle Heights Arts Conservatory is one of Converse’s Social and Community Impact partners.
“I kind of created my own guidelines,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez integrated design elements inspired by the 1992 feature film “White Men Can’t Jump,” starring Woody Harrelson, Wesley Snipes and Rosie Perez.
“The whole vibe of the jersey is off of that movie and a couple of others,” Hernandez said. “I included my own icons that explained my whole design for my whole jersey.”
That includes a simplified Converse sneaker, a basketball court and related items, and squiggly lines that represent fire from the Los Angeles Riots.
“Overall like this whole justice type of theme,” he said. “These movies are about racial injustice and how we need to solve that.”
Hernandez has a background in design. He started designing sneakers in 2017. He worked with Adidas in 2019 to design his own sneakers. His father, Nestor Hernandez Sr., is a graphic designer, so “Lil Nes,” picked up graphic design as well.
“I had my own computer; I had PhotoShop, so I started going from there,” he said.
Asked how it feels seeing his design on the jersey, the yonger Hernandez said it feels surreal.
“I’ve never had a big project before with this COVID being around,” he said. “Seeing me go from one-on-one with the Adidas to the NBA, it feels really good.”
The Paraclete High School freshman recently added sewing and apparel design to his list of accomplishments.
“He started when he was 11 years old,” mom Brenda Hernandez said.
The younger Hernandez gained fans of his work after his father posted his design work on social media. That drew the attention of Converse.
“They had reached out to us to see if we would allow for him to work on design work independently, him being a minor,” Brenda Hernandez said.
His parents will open stores on Lancaster Boulevard. His father’s store, Retro Kings, is expected to open in about two weeks; his mother’s store, Pretty Little Poppy Marketplace, will open in April.
“There’s a section in there that is going to help minors who are in the Antelope Valley who are pursuing to become entrepreneurs that need help with guidance.”
