Giovanni Christon-Pope

Lancaster Social Equity Commission Chairman Giovanni Christon-Pope, 20,  is one of the youngest persons to serve on a city commission. A charter member of the group, he was appointed chairman last year.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Lancaster Social Equity Commission Chairman Giovanni Christon-Pope treated speakers with respect at the commission’s Feb. 15 meeting as he asserted his authority in what was his second meeting as chairman.

Christon-Pope cordially reminded a speaker who directly addressed another member of the commission that the polite thing to do was to address the chair. He apologized first for not covering that under Robert’s Rules of Order.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.