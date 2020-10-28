Dear fellow Americans. Dear fellow Antelope Valley friends. Dear anybody driving south on the Antelope Valley. Prepare to see something with a lot of glory, a lot of Old Glory, around 2,020 times.
Sure, it has been something of a miserable year. But we are already voting and whichever our preference or decision, we should be hoping for better times. We are a very strong nation and much of our strength is based on hope.
So, we hope for an end to the pandemic. We hope for a continued tradition of free and fair elections. We hope for our children’s safe return to school and for the reopening of our businesses. We hope for people who have lost their jobs to regain them.
We hope for a bit of what we would call normalcy and that might be as simple as going out to a restaurant, visiting family for the holidays, taking in a movie.
We have to say hats off to the City of Palmdale for its project, the Field of Healing and Honor. In this grand gesture, the automobile dealers of the Palmdale Auto Mall have fronted a lot of the financial support and for weeks now, people have been going to the City of Palmdale website and purchasing American flags for a modest $30.
There is sweetness in the gesture. First, the flags purchased when the donor gets moved over to the Colonial Flags Foundation site, are labeled in order to recognize and honor friends or family members in the armed services, or a veteran, or a first-responder — law enforcement and firefighters and other emergency responders — or a healthcare hero like the front-line medical multitudes who have been saving lives and risking their own during the scourge of Covid-19.
The flag display opens Nov. 1 and runs through Veterans Day, Nov. 11. You may take your purchased flag home with its message honoring your personal hero, after Nov. 11.
Money from the flag purchases will go to support the activities of a number of veteran support groups in the Antelope Valley, including the American Legion Post 348 in Palmdale and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3000. Also, Coffee4Vets, the big weekly coffee klatch for veterans hosted by Jin Hur at Crazy Otto’s, where he has been supporting the troops for many years. Also the Vets4Veterans nonprofit founded by the late Tom Hilzendeger, a Vietnam War veteran who did his best to keep veterans out of homelessness and built a sturdy nonprofit. And, to Point Man Antelope Valley, a veterans talk-therapy group that is small in numbers, but large in heart and mission, providing principal support for the “AV Wall,” the Antelope Valley’s own Mobile Vietnam Memorial.
The Palmdale City Council leadership has backed City Manager J.J. Murphy from the start on this project — something inspiring that the manager, a retired Air Force major, saw done in communities back East. It’s something he believed could provide a message of hope and inspiration during a very tough year.
Stout-hearted volunteers will begin setting up the field of more than 2,000 flags at Pelona Vista Park so they will be in place for their display. Volunteers are still needed and may sign up by contacting Volunteer Coordinator Stacia Nemeth at 661-810-4007.
There will be opening and closing ceremonies, with masks and distancing requirements to keep people safe and healthy. Driving south on the AV Freeway, you will see the flags waving at the park, south of Palmdale Boulevard, before you get to Avenue S. Or, you can go to the park where you can find your flag if you supported the project.
Something healthy and enduring about our nation, I think, is baked in with Old Glory going up in its glory a couple of days before the Nov. 3 election and staying up all the way through Veterans Day. It is a comment that our republic, our nation, our great adventure in democracy, will endure whatever the outcome.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group who served as an Army paratrooper. He deployed twice with local National Guard troops sent to Iraq to cover their combat service for the Antelope Valley Press. He works on veterans and community health initiatives.
