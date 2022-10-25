Monday was the last day to register to vote and be mailed a Vote by Mail ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election.
Eligible voters who missed the deadline can still register to vote online or check their registration status at https://registertovote.ca.gov/ or https://www.lavote.gov/home/voting-elections/voter-registration/register-to-vote/register
A Vote by Mail ballot will not be issued, but voters can still vote in person at one of five early Vote Centers in the Antelope Valley, beginning Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office. The remaining four-day Vote Centers will open, beginning Nov. 5.
These Vote Centers will open beginning Saturday:
Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
Additional info: Manzanita Ballroom.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday to Nov. 7; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 8.
Lancaster Library, 601 West Lancaster Blvd.
Additional info: Anna Davis Meeting Room
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday to Nov. 7; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 8.
George Lane County Park, 5520 West Ave. L-8, Quartz Hill
Additional info: Community Room.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday to Nov. 7; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 8.
Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center, 3850 East Ave. S
Additional info: Meeting Rooms 2 and 3.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday to Nov. 7; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 8.
Stephen Sorensen County Park, 16801 East Ave. P
Additional info: Gymnasium
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday to Nov. 7; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 8.
These Vote Centers will open beginning Nov. 5:
ACTON
High Desert School, 3620 Antelope Woods Road
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 5 to 7; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 8.
Vasquez High School, 33630 Red Rover Mine Road
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 5 to 7; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 8.
LAKE HUGHES
The Lakes Community Center, 17520 Elizabeth Lake Road
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 5 to 7; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 8.
LAKE LOS ANGELES
Wilsona Elementary School, 16845 East Ave. M-8
Additional info: Rooms S11 and S13.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 5 to 7; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 8.
LANCASTER
Antelope Valley College, 3041 West Ave. K
Additional info: Student Services Building Room SSV151.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 5 to 7; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 8.
Eastside High School, 3200 East Ave. J-8.
Additional info: Wrestling Room.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 5 to 7; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 8.
Eastside Union School District, 44938 30th St. East.
Additional info: Training Rooms 105 and 106.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 5 to 7; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 8.
Endeavour Middle School, 43755 45th St. West.
Additional info: Gymnasium.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 5 to 7; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 8.
Lancaster Marketplace, 44920 Valley Central Way
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 5 to 7; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 8.
Additional info: Suite 102
Lutheran Church of the Master, 725 East Ave. J.
Additional info: Fellowship Hall.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 5 to 7; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 8.
New Vista Middle School, 753 East Ave. K-2.
Additional info: Gymnasium.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 5 to 7; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 8.
Park View Educational Complex, 44327 Fig Ave.
Additional info: Gymnasium.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 5 to 7; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 8.
Piute Middle School, 425 East Ave. H-11
Additional info: Gymnasium
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 5 to 7; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 8.
LITTLEROCK/SUN VILLAGE
Jackie Robinson Park, 8773 East Ave. R
Additional info: Gymnasium.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 5 to 7; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 8.
Living Stone Cathedral of Worship, 37721 100th St. East
Additional info: Fellowship Hall.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 5 to 7; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 8.
PALMDALE
Boulders at the Ranch One, 40701 Rancho Vista Blvd.
Additional info: Clubhouse
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 5 to 7; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 8.
Marie Kerr Park, 39700 30th St. West
Additional info: Community Building
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 5 to 7; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 8.
Mountain View Estates, 3255 East Ave. R
Additional info: Clubhouse
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 5 to 7; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 8.
Palmdale Courthouse, 38256 Sierra Highway.
Additional info: Educator Resource Center Room 600
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 5 to 7; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 8.
Palmdale Elks Lodge, 2705 East Ave. Q
Additional info: Meeting Room
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 5 to 7; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 8.
QUARTZ HILL
Valley View Church of the Nazarene, 42338 30th St. West
Additional info: Room A2
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 5 to 7; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 8.
Unregistered voters may still vote in person at any vote center, using a conditional voter registration ballot.
Voters still have the option to deposit their ballot in one of the hundreds of drop boxes available throughout Los Angeles County. Voters are not required to use any specific one. A list of those closest is included in each ballot mailing. Many of these boxes are available 24 hours a day.
Here is a lot of drop box locations in the Antelope Valley:
ACTON
Acton Park, 3751 Syracuse Ave.
AGUA DULCE
Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center, 10700 Escondido Canyon Road
LAKE HUGHES
LA County Fire Station 78, 17021 Elizabeth Lake Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
Stephen Sorensen County Park, 16801 East Ave. P.
LANCASTER
LA County Fire Station 117, 44851 30th St. East
LA County Fire Station 134, 43225 25th St. West
Department of Public Social Services, 337 East Ave. K-10
High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave. I
Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West
LITTLEROCK/SUN VILLAGE
Jackie Robinson Park, 8773 East Ave. R
Everett Martin Park, 35548 North 92nd St. East
PALMDALE
Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th St. East
LA County Fire Station 37, 38318 Ninth St. East
LA County Fire Station 131, 2629 East Ave. S
Marie Kerr Park, 39700 30th St. West
PEARBLOSSOM
Pearblossom Park, 33922 121st St. East
