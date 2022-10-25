Vote Centers

Several voters are in position to cast their ballots during the 2020 general election voting. Five Vote Centers will open, Saturday, around the Antelope Valley.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press FILES

Monday was the last day to register to vote and be mailed a Vote by Mail ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election.

Eligible voters who missed the deadline can still register to vote online or check their registration status at https://registertovote.ca.gov/ or https://www.lavote.gov/home/voting-elections/voter-registration/register-to-vote/register

