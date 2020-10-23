Do you find yourself more cynical, or at least more skeptical, than you were years ago?
I do.
But, Lord knows, it’s not like we have no reason to be cynical. And I’m not even talking about the politicians or national press corps here.
There is just so much about which to be cynical these days.
Take for instance the news the other day about the missing hiker from Los Angeles. Holly Courtier emerged alive two weeks after she was reported missing in Zion National Park.
Now, years ago, I would have thought, “Fantastic! A miracle!”
This is 2020, though, and I confess my first thought was: “Hoax.”
Maybe you thought so, too, or at least thought that something didn’t sound right.
Now, sure enough, a sheriff’s sergeant well versed in rescues in that area says many aspects of Courtier’s story do not add up.
Sgt. Darrell Cashin from the Washington County (Utah) Sheriff’s Search and Rescue told ABC4 in Utah that details about her alleged head injury, where she hiked and the water she drank to survive are questionable.
The Virgin River, where the hiker said she got her water, for example, is not a viable source.
The sergeant said there was a “high probability” that she wouldn’t have survived if she drank that water for 12 days because the river contains a toxic level of cyanobacteria, ABC4 reported.
Cashin believes she either had more water originally than she said, or she got some from somewhere else.
Then I saw pictures of Holly Courtier and noted that she reminded me of Jennifer Wilbanks, the notorious “Runaway Bride” from 2005.
Wilbanks ran away from home to avoid marrying her fiancé, and then blamed it on kidnapping and sexual assault by a Hispanic man and a white woman.
That was a huge story.
Who can forget Balloon Boy? That was the 2009 incident in which a little boy was said to be inside a flying saucer-shaped helium balloon aircraft his father had made.
The balloon, we were told, had gotten loose from its moorings, and soared up, up and away (sorry) before the father could grab it.
Unable to find his son, the father concluded (or so he said) that the boy was inside and obviously in tremendous peril.
The nation held its breath in hopes the boy could be saved. He was. He was hiding in the attic the whole time, obviously unaffected by the balloon’s eventual crash to Earth, many miles away.
That was a big story. Especially when the kid let it slip on CNN his parents told him to hide in the attic.
Then there was actor Jussie Smollett, who claimed Trump supporters attacked him and put a noose around his neck in Chicago a couple of years ago.
It turned about to be two Nigerian brothers Smollett paid to make him look like the victim of a hate crime.
As of this writing, Wednesday night, the case of Holly Courtier is still a missing hiker story, but we shall see.
Why would anyone pose as a lost hiker? Who knows? The proverbial 15 minutes of fame? A Gofundme account? Nothing better to do?
Perhaps my initial instinct — and that of the Utah cop — is wrong, and this is true missing hiker miracle.
Maybe it’s just my 40 years in the newspaper business that triggers in me the “question everything” mentality.
Or maybe it’s the Runaway Bride, Balloon Boy and Jussie Smollett.
