PALMDALE — If you love dogs and don’t have one at home, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control may have a solution for you: volunteer to play with them.
That’s right, LA County Animal Care and Control is looking for volunteer runners for dog play groups. Each of the department’s seven care centers, including Lancaster and Palmdale, holds regular dog play groups.
“It’s basically a great way for dogs to get exercise, socialize and we also learn more about their behavior,” Deputy Director Allison Cardona said in a telephone interview.
Cardona said the volunteer program is the ideal opportunity for someone who likes to be outdoors and who wants to get their steps in because it requires a lot of walking.
Volunteers bring the dogs from the kennel into the center’s play yard for the supervisor who maintains the yard. They assist with the play group and then return the dog to a kennel. If a volunteer finds a dog they like, they can promote it on social media with pictures and videos to help the dog find a forever home.
“It’s really a great way to do service and then also get to learn more about dogs and dog behavior,” Cardona said.
There can be up to 10 dogs playing together at one time. Depending on the time of the year, there could be a kiddie pool in the yard for the dogs to splash around in.
“It’s just a lot of fun and joyful to see them,” Cardona said.
The play helps the center’s staff evaluate a dog’s personality. They observe a dog’s play style — rough or rowdy or gentle and dainty — to find a suitable home.
Volunteers need to be at least 16 years old. They must be able to commit to weekly scheduled shifts with weekday and weekend shifts available. They must be enthusiastic to learn and will receive comprehensive virtual and hands-on training. They must be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The county is also looking for people 18 and older to volunteer in one of four care center clinics, include the Palmdale Animal Care Center. These volunteers assist veterinarians and vet techs with tasks such as handling animals or prepping them for surgery.
“It’s really great for someone who either has skill already or is considering this maybe for a career path and wants to get some experience and wants to learn more about animal medicine,” Cardona said.
Volunteers must commit to a minimum of nine months for two hours a week or eight hours a month.
For details, fill out an application by visiting https://www.volgistics.com/ex/portal.dll/ap?AP=790177110. Applicants will receive a link to a virtual session scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 9.
