Family Volunteer Day

Families and individuals are sought to lend a hand to their community, Saturday, for Palmdale’s annual Family Volunteer Day. Among the available opportunities is preparing Thanksgiving baskets at South Antelope Valley Emergency Services, as Ryan Jerez-Meza and his mother, Karla Jerez-Meza did during last year’s event.

 ALLISON GATLIN/ Valley Press files

PALMDALE — Local residents looking for a way to lend a hand, this holiday season, are invited to take part in Palmdale’s annual Family Volunteer Day, from 9 a.m. to noon, on Saturday.

The seventh annual event offers several different opportunities for volunteers of all ages, although an adult must accompany any youth volunteer under the age of 16.

