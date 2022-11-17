PALMDALE — Local residents looking for a way to lend a hand, this holiday season, are invited to take part in Palmdale’s annual Family Volunteer Day, from 9 a.m. to noon, on Saturday.
The seventh annual event offers several different opportunities for volunteers of all ages, although an adult must accompany any youth volunteer under the age of 16.
Volunteers are needed to assist the South Antelope Valley Emergency Services in preparing the Thanksgiving baskets for distribution, next week, or creating “Cards from the Heart” to be distributed to seniors receiving a Thanksgiving basket. SAVES is at 1001 East Ave. Q-12.
Those interested in creating the holiday cards should dress appropriately to use paint, markers, glue and glitter to decorate the greetings.
This activity is one recommended for younger volunteers, ages 4 and older, and those who need to be seated while working. This activity is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon.
Another option available is sorting donations for Christmas, birthday presents and community giveaways. This opportunity is recommended for those volunteers ages 12 and older, with no physical restrictions.
It will take place at the former AERO Institute building at 38256 Sierra Highway, in the Civic Center.
“Volunteering as a family amplifies the impact of public service and it demonstrates to children the significance of giving back to the community,” Community Programs Coordinator Patricia Morales said in a release announcing the event.
Family Volunteer Day is a Global Day of Service celebrating the power of families who work together to support their communities and neighborhoods.
To participate, all volunteers must fill out a release of liability form. Volunteers should wear closed-toed shoes and dress appropriately, as some projects may occur outside. They will be provided with masks and COVID-19 social distancing and safety protocols will be in place.
