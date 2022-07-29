JERSEYDALE, Calif. — At least 116 homes and other structures have been destroyed by a California forest fire near Yosemite National Park, officials said, Thursday.
The Oak Fire in Mariposa County has charred more than 29 square miles of trees and brush, with 39% containment, Cal Fire said in an incident update.
