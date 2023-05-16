YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Three popular campgrounds at California’s Yosemite National Park have temporarily closed because of a forecast of flooding as warming temperatures melt the Sierra Nevada’s massive snowpack.

Park officials said Sunday that the Lower and North Pines Campgrounds and the Housekeeping Camp will be shut over fears that waterways could overspill their banks.

