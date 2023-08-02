California Wildfires

A Joshua Tree burns Sunday during the York Fire in the Mojave National Preserve. Crews battled “fire whirls” in California’s Mojave National Preserve this weekend as the massive wildfire crossed into Nevada amid dangerously high temperatures and raging winds.

 Associated Press

MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE — Firefighters battling a massive blaze in California’s Mojave National Preserve on Tuesday faced the difficult task of stopping the fire without bulldozers and other heavy equipment that could damage the region’s famous Joshua trees and other sensitive plants.

Crews are using a “light hand on the land” approach to fight the York Fire, California’s largest wildfire so far this year. The goal is to reduce the impact of firefighting on the federally-protected landscape.

