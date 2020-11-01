It is a beautiful, crisp autumn morning in Lancaster as I sit down to write this last column before the big election.
The most interesting item in the news, I think, is a story about the Trafalgar Group polling organization claiming President Donald Trump is leading in four battleground states — Michigan, Pennsylvania, Florida, North Carolina — and therefore on track to win.
So what? What do they know?
The overwhelming consensus among pollsters is that Joe Biden is headed for a big win, perhaps even a landslide.
Well, the “so what” is this: Trafalgar was the outlier last time, too.
And they were right.
———
I voted last Sunday, at the early voting location in the Lancaster Marketplace.
It went smoothly. There was no waiting, and election workers showed courtesy and efficiency in following all virus protocols.
The new computerized voting system seems efficient as well.
The computer reminds you that you can scroll down if you wish to see more candidates, and you can go back and review your entire ballot to make sure you marked it just the way you want it.
I voted in person because that’s just a tradition that I enjoy, and it is clearly as safe as going to the grocery store.
Normally I would go on Election Day, but because of the early voting and mail-in voting, they have fewer places to vote in person, and that could mean long lines on Tuesday.
It could be a mess with so many states doing mail-in voting for the first time. It is going to take a while to verify and tabulate all those ballots.
The good news is at least some of the states allow verification and tabulating to begin before Election Day, so they will have a head start.
———
I have not seen any studies on this, but anecdotally I can say it seems more people are walking in our parks compared to the pre-COVID era, if you will.
A friend and I (and his three dogs) walked Apollo Park on Saturday morning, and we saw a good number of walkers taking laps around the pretty park.
It was the same at Marie Kerr Park a couple of weeks ago.
My theory? Some people who traditionally met their pals for breakfast on Saturday mornings now meet for walks instead.
Or maybe people who went to the gym and walked on treadmills walk in the parks now.
Or maybe people who never exercised before figured they’d better start, to improve their immune system against the virus.
———
Unfortunately, speaking of outdoor dining, it is getting a bit chilly for sitting outside in the mornings here in the High Desert.
Thus, Lancaster and Palmdale petitioned Los Angeles County to allow indoor dining at 25% capacity.
We will see what the county gods say.
———
It is almost certain that Tuesday will be a long night because of all the mail-in ballots. We may not know that night who the winner is.
As Bette Davis, in “All About Eve,” famously said: “Fasten your seatbelts; it’s going to be a bumpy night.”
Because Trump voters are more likely to vote in person, some pundits predict Trump could be leading on Election Night, but Biden will surpass him as the mail-in ballots get counted.
The words of the late, great Yogi Berra were never truer:
“It ain’t over till it’s over.”
