LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Family YMCA is open for members to return for swim lessons, yoga and working out in the fitness center after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the nonprofit organization to close its doors last year.
“Our doors may have been closed, but our hearts are always open,” Interim Executive Director Cynthia Lathrop said.
During the pandemic the AV Family YMCA, at 43001 10th St. West, conducted blood drives and mobile breast cancer screenings, and organized grab-and-go meals with breakfast and lunch.
The grab-and-go meals are still offered from 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesday. Families receive a healthy meal for all seven days of the week. Monday distribution covers Monday and Tuesday, and Wednesday distribution covers Wednesday through Sunday.
The YMCA also operated a distance learning program this spring in partnership with Lancaster School District for kindergarten through eighth-grade students.
“That was wonderful and it gave us a little bit of normalcy to have kids in the building; it gave parents a little bit of a break,” Lathrop said.
They also offered off-site child care at Quartz Hill and Sundown elementary schools.
The YMCA reopened June 15 with limited hours and amenities. The fitness center is open for workouts. Group activities such as yoga and dance fusion classes also started this week. The pools reopened on June 28.
Members are encouraged to download the YMCALA app to make reservations due to social distancing requirements.
YMCA paused memberships last year when the pandemic started. Some members continued to pay their monthly dues as a donation during the pandemic.
“That helped us tremendously. We are very grateful for those who stuck with us through the course of this last year,” Lathrop said. She added a lot of furloughed staff members volunteered during the pandemic.
They installed WiFi access in the parking lot for families experiencing homelessness so children can do their homework.
The Turkey Trot will come back this year. The 2020 Turkey Trot was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
“We are definitely going to have the Turkey Trot this year,” Lathrop said.
Lathrop said they are looking for sponsors for the annual five-kilometer event, which takes place on Thanksgiving morning.
“It’s our main fundraiser of the year,” Lathrop said. “We’re putting all our efforts there and hopefully we’re going to see a lot of people there because the last in-person snowed.”
Memberships cost $75 per month for a family (two adults, two adult children and any minor children) plus a $50 joining fee; $45 a month plus a $25 joining fee for a single adult.
The facility is open from 8 to 11 a.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The facility is closed on Sundays.
For details, call 661-723-9622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.