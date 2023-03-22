California Storms

Rain falls Tuesday on pedestrians on the University of Southern California campus in Los Angeles. The strong storm, featuring rain and mountain snow, has increased the risk of localized flooding throughout the region.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Yet another powerful storm pounded the Southland on Tuesday, with rain and mountain snow expected to continue throughout today, raising the risk of localized flooding.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for most of the Los Angeles area through Wednesday afternoon, with forecasters warning that “flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.”

Jimzan 3
I am sure the Climate Change Grifters are really upset with all the rain we have been getting. It kinda throws a wrench in the spokes when you are trying to shake the Cowardly Public down, and drought is one of your favorites in the Grifters Toolbox. The Sky "is" Falling Chicken Little...You better give me your Wallet. ;)

