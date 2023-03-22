LOS ANGELES — Yet another powerful storm pounded the Southland on Tuesday, with rain and mountain snow expected to continue throughout today, raising the risk of localized flooding.
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for most of the Los Angeles area through Wednesday afternoon, with forecasters warning that “flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.”
A winter storm warning will be in effect until 11 p.m. today in the San Gabriel Mountains and in the Interstate 5 and Antelope Valley Freeway corridors. Forecasters predicted total accumulations of 2 to 5 feet of snow above 6,000 feet during the storm, with 10-20 inches possible between 5,000 and 6,000 feet, and 2-10 inches between 3,500 and 5,000 feet — accompanied by winds gusting to 75 mph. According to the weather service, several inches of snow could fall in the Grapevine section of the Golden State Freeway.
Rain soaked most of the Southland on Tuesday morning, but the skies cleared by early afternoon, even bathing the region in sunshine for a few hours. But by late afternoon, another wave of the storm moved in, darkening skies just in time for the afternoon rush hour.
Lancaster received 0.53 inches of rain through 7 p.m. Tuesday, and Palmdale got 0.32 inches.
Forecasters warned that it would be “a very active night,” with showers and isolated thunderstorms spreading into Los Angeles County, bring periods of heavy rain.
“Showers (will) continue into (today) as the upper low moves just north of the area,” according to the weather service. “Showers will become more scattered but still briefly heavy at times. Air mass isn’t quite as unstable but can’t rule out a thunderstorm or two in LA County in the morning hours. Snow levels expected to remain around the 4,000 (foot) level.”
Up to 3 inches of rain could fall in coastal and valley areas by the time the storm subsides today, with foothill and mountain areas seeing 3-6 inches, according to the weather service.
(1) comment
I am sure the Climate Change Grifters are really upset with all the rain we have been getting. It kinda throws a wrench in the spokes when you are trying to shake the Cowardly Public down, and drought is one of your favorites in the Grifters Toolbox. The Sky "is" Falling Chicken Little...You better give me your Wallet. ;)
