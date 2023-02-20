Yellen Park

The City Council approved a $17.5 million construction contract to complete the remaining 12 acres of Yellen Park, complete with athletic fields, an expanded playground, a community building and futsal courts.

 Drawing courtesy of City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — Yellen Park will double in size in about 18 months, when construction is complete, under the $17.5 million contract approved on Wednesday by the City Council.

The project, the second phase of the park, which opened in 2018 at 50th Street East and Avenue S, will include a community building, additional restrooms, an additional playground for children ages 2 to 5, picnic areas, a multi-use field and futsal courts.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Please tell me this Park is "Not" named after Janet Yellen....One of the Many Clueless Losers in Joe Biden's (the Pedophile) Cabinet.

Sally sheinberg
Sally sheinberg

It’s named after Sam Yellen

