PALMDALE — Palmdale Regional Medical Center celebrated the arrival of its first New Year’s Baby since its obstetrics and maternity center, The Birth Place, was opened earlier this year.
A six-pound, nine-ounce baby girl named Bellamie Toledo was born at 3:06 p.m., Saturday, according to medical center officials.
“My delivery was great here. I delivered my first baby at another hospital, but everything here was above and beyond,” her mother, Brittany Toledo, said.
As the center’s first baby of 2022, Bellamie was presented with a stuffed animal from the hospital, and her mother with a $250 Amazon gift card, medical center Director of Marketing Julie Montague said.
A baby boy named Boujie Carter nearly edged her from the first-baby spot. He was born at 12:45 p.m. on Dec. 31.
The Birth Place opened just over four months ago, delivering its first baby on Aug. 23. The first baby born there was also a girl, Aiyana.
Since then, 116 babies have been welcomed to the world at the center, Montague said, Monday.
“We’ve been welcoming many new babies into the world here at The Birth Place since August,” said Richard Allen, chief executive officer at Palmdale Regional. “Our New Year’s Day baby, Bellamie, certainly gives us a happy beginning to a new year that we are hopeful and optimistic will bring better health to us all.”
The Birth Place joined the hospital’s other services more than a decade after it opened its doors.
The state-of-the-art 33,000-square-foot unit features 25 private patient rooms, six labor/delivery/recovery suites and two cesarean-section surgical suites.
The facility, on the ground floor, offers easy drop-off and parking, as well.
The Birth Place is designed to provide a comfortable setting along with advanced technology and skilled staff. The facility is family-centered, to enable mothers and partners to spend as much time as possible with their newborns before leaving the hospital, officials said.
The unit is expected to see between 3,000 and 3,500 births annually. Almost every nurse in the unit has at least 10 years’ experience. Babies stay in the same room as their mothers.
The facility is in an area of the hospital that once housed the joint and spine center, but it was completely refurbished and repurposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.