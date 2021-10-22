LAGOS, Nigeria — Joshua Samuel painfully recalls the day, one year ago, when Nigerian soldiers opened fire in Lagos while he and thousands of others were protesting police brutality.
“People were running and some were falling,” the 23-year-old said of the Oct. 20, 2020, shootings at the Lekki toll gate plaza in Lagos. “I was shot in the back.”
Still recuperating from his injuries, he’s out of work and homeless and has not received any help from the government.
“I am not OK. Every single word I am speaking, I am feeling pain,” he told The Associated Press.
Samuel is among more than 100 Nigerians awaiting rulings on their petitions seeking compensation and justice for what they allege are abuses by police. They made their applications to a government panel reviewing both the Oct. 20, 2020, shootings and earlier allegations of police brutality that inspired the protests.
The protests erupted in Lagos against a police unit known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, or SARS, which faced widespread accusations of brutality, unwarranted arrests and bribery. Dubbed the #EndSARS movement, they climaxed a year ago Wednesday, when 38 protesters were killed nationwide, according to Amnesty International’s Nigerian office.
Another 69 protesters and police were killed in the more than weeklong unrest that preceded the Oct. 20, 2020, killings, with many government facilities and police stations set ablaze, according to President Muhammadu Buhari.
Buhari vowed his government would not allow such a breakdown of order again, and police deployment was heavy on Wednesday’s anniversary.
