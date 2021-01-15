Famed test pilot, retired Brig. Gen. Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager’s Celebration of Life memorial service will be conducted at 9 a.m. PST today at the Charleston, West Virginia, Coliseum and Convention Center.
The event can be viewed via live stream at The Media Center YouTube https://youtu.be/sIFMTOFVJWA.
Vice President Michael Pence is scheduled to provide opening remarks and Gen. David Allvin, vice chief of staff of the Air Force, will be the senior Air Force official in attendance. 412 Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, provided support for the pre-recorded missing formation which is slated to be shown at the end of the service.
Yeager died Dec. 7 He was 97. His most notable achievement was piloting the X-1 experimental rocket plane, in which he became the first human to fly faster than the speed of sound in 1947, shortly after the founding of the Air Force as a separate service.
