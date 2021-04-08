LITTLEROCK — Yard sales and the aspects of rural living will be discussed at tonight’s Littlerock Town Council meeting.
Ann McKeown of the Acton-Agua Dulce Democratic Club will discuss aspects of living in rural areas such as Internet access, waste management, and how rural communities are typically underserved.
Littlerock Town Council President Janet Flores will discuss the Los Angeles County Yard Sale Ordinance for unincorporated areas of the county.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors adopted the yard sale ordinance update in November 2015.
The ordinance update includes the following:
• Establishes standards for conducting yard sales as accessory to a residential use in any zone.
• Limits yard sales to the last full weekend (Saturday and Sunday) of each month (known as the designated weekend).
• Prohibits yard sales Monday through Friday.
• Prohibits yard sales within the sidewalk, street, alley or any other public right-of-way.
• Establishes a registration process to allow two additional yard sales within a calendar year on non-designated weekends.
• Provides a free-of-charge registration process with DRP.
The yard sale ordinance is applicable only to unincorporated communities of LA County.
Flores will provide a digital flier to those in attendance.
The virtual meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. via Google Meet at https://meet.google.com/tcn-fhhx-gza
