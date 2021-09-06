LANCASTER — Twenty years ago, the competition to produce the next-generation fighter jet for the US and several partner nations pitted Boeing’s X-32 against Lockheed Martin’s X-35, a fly-off that the X-35 won, leading to today’s F-35 Lightening II fighter.
This “Battle of the X-Planes” — as the PBS documentary on the competition was titled — will be the centerpiece of this year’s Gathering of Eagles, to be held, Oct. 23, at the Performing Arts Center at Antelope Valley College.
The annual event is a fundraiser for the Flight Test Museum Foundation, the nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the region’s remarkable aerospace history, while inspiring and educating the next generation.
“Our aerospace industry is really a testament to the brilliance and the unity of the American people,” Foundation Director of Education Lisa Brown said. “Brilliant people getting together, everyone risking their lives to push the boundaries of air and space exploration.”
The Gathering of Eagles raises funds to support development and operation of the Air Force Flight Test Museum at Edwards Air Force Base and the satellite Blackbird Airpark in Palmdale, as well as scholarships and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) educational programs.
“Our intention is that this is a real community affair,” Brown said. “We really want to partner with the community and have the community feel pride and ownership in the marvelous things that have been accomplished here.”
This year’s Gathering will honor six people from the competing joint strike fighter teams as Eagles, as well as recognize the joint test force and contractor teams involved. The PBS Nova documentary “The Battle of the X-Planes” will also be recognized.
The 2021 Honorary Chair is Thomas Morgenfeld, retired Navy captain and chief test pilot for the X-35.
Starting at 5 p.m., the event will include an outdoor reception, followed by a program inside the theater that will include scholarship awards and a panel featuring the newly minted Eagles and others from the project teams.
There will also be a silent auction.
All proceeds from the event go to support the Flight Test Museum Foundation’s activities. This includes repair and restoration of the museum’s aircraft collection, as well as the continuing project to build a new, state-of-the-art museum and STEM education center outside the security gates at Edwards AFB, where it will be easily accessible to the general public.
Sponsorships are open at varying levels. Tickets sales will begin soon.
Visit https://www.afftcmuseum.org/goe2021 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.