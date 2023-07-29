Twitter Logo Change

A large, metal “X” sign adorns the top of the downtown San Francisco building that housed what was once Twitter, now rebranded by its owner, Elon Musk. The new metal X marker appeared after police stopped workers on Monday.

 Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — The city of San Francisco has opened a complaint and launched an investigation into a giant “X” sign that was installed Friday on top of the downtown building formerly known as Twitter headquarters as owner Elon Musk continues his rebrand of the social media platform.

City officials say replacing letters or symbols on buildings, or erecting a sign on top of one, requires a permit for design and safety reasons.

