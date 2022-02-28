NASA’s airplane designed to fly supersonic without sonic booms is undergoing extensive structural testing in preparation for its maiden flight, later this year.
The X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology (or QueSST) airplane is a one-off, experimental research plane to demonstrate the technologies to allow aircraft to travel beyond the speed of sound, without creating disruptive sonic booms for those on the ground below.
It is intended to help facilitate future supersonic passenger flights over populated areas, something that is not currently possible due to the disruptions caused by sonic booms.
The needle-nosed airplane was built by Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works in Palmdale under a $247.5 million contract awarded by NASA in April 2018.
Earlier this year, it was packed up and shipped to Lockheed’s facility in Fort Worth, Texas for a strenuous series of tests to ensure it is structurally sound and can withstand the rigors of its flight regime.
The move to Texas was necessary, as the facility where Lockheed produced the F-16 for many years has the equipment necessary to stress the airplane to determine if it can handle the stresses on the airframe in flight, according to a NASA release.
In addition, following the structural tests, the X-59 will go through a series of tests to calibrate the fuel system.
Once the testing is complete, it will be sent back to Palmdale for installation of the major systems, including the jet engine, landing gear, cockpit displays and the like.
The X-59 will eventually fly from NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base, with its first flight expected later this year.
After a few test flights in Palmdale, it will move to the center for a series of envelope expansion flights, gradually proving out the aircraft’s performance and safety throughout the range of its capabilities.
The aircraft is intended to fly at 55,000 feet and at Mach 1.4, or about 1,075 mph.
Following those flights, the program will move into the research phase in the spring of 2023, first to validate its acoustic properties.
This will entail a series of flights in which other aircraft — either an F-15 or F-18 chase aircraft — will probe into the air beneath the X-59 to collect data on the shock waves as they form. These shock waves, if they coalesce, cause sonic booms.
Data will also be collected by a series of microphones arrayed on the ground.
Eventually, the X-59 will be used in a series of flights over communities to gauge people’s reactions to what researchers expect will be a small thump, if any sound at all, instead of the jarring sonic booms that people in the Antelope Valley are familiar with.
The initial community overflights will be based from Edwards, targeting communities that do not usually hear sonic booms.
