EDWARDS AFB — NASA’s all-electric airplane, dubbed X-57 Maxwell, recently passed another milestone on its march toward its first flight, anticipated to be later this year.
The experimental airplane is intended to demonstrate in flight the ability to use a series of electric motors to more cleanly and efficiently power the aircraft using a smaller, more efficient wing.
Eventually powered by 14 electric motors strung along its wing, the X-57 will be flown from NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base.
While housed at Armstrong, the X-57 is a multi-center project, including teams from Langley Research Center in Virginia and Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, where thermal testing on the flight motor controllers was recently completed.
This testing ensures that the controllers — which convert electrical energy from the airplane’s lithium-ion batteries to power the motors, which in turn drive the propellers to make the airplane fly — can withstand the extreme conditions of flight.
With that testing complete, the controllers are in the process of being shipped to Armstrong to be integrated into the airplane.
It is but one in a series of tests of hardware and software necessary before all the systems are fully integrated into the airplane and tested together in preparation for flight.
The X-57 also must clear safety reviews, a process especially necessary for the one-of-a-kind, experimental crewed aircraft, the first to be flown by NASA in nearly two decades.
While the end goal may be to collect flight test data, the X-57 is providing useful information every step of the way as it integrates and tests the new technologies involved.
“The lessons that we are learning developing the X-57 aircraft and proving the airworthiness of the aircraft will be shared with standards organizations to inform future regulations and standards that will be necessary to certify future electric aircraft,” Heather Maliska, X-57 project manager, said via email.
