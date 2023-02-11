X-57

NASA’s all-electric airplane, the X-57 Maxwell, passed another milestone on the way to its first flight later this year at Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards AFB. It faces a continuing series of component and ground testing ahead.

 Photo courtesy of NASA/Carla Thomas

EDWARDS AFB — NASA’s all-electric airplane, dubbed X-57 Maxwell, recently passed another milestone on its march toward its first flight, anticipated to be later this year.

The experimental airplane is intended to demonstrate in flight the ability to use a series of electric motors to more cleanly and efficiently power the aircraft using a smaller, more efficient wing.

