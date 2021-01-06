So, for a moment, put aside all the sturm and drang, all that michegas (Yiddish for a big mess) of the current moment in America. Draw a breath and hear a bit of New Year’s cheer.
I refer to the newly published book written by Antelope Valley first-time author Lou Moore. He might not be a household name, but it is never too early or too late.
Moore is the World War II veteran that Broken Bit Steakhouse restaurateur Mike Burroughs spotted in his restaurant before the pandemic closed down everything. Before all the eateries got closed again, Broken Bit had a very creative and fun outdoor eating area going. Let’s hope for better times ahead.
Anyway, Burroughs saw Moore’s hat, the one that said, “World War II veteran.” Talk to Lou and one of the first things you will hear in a booming accent with tones of Brooklyn is, “I am 98 years old!”
Moore, it turns out, with the help of Stacy Smith Alvey, a school administration professional, wrote his book in the weeks after his bride of 74 years, Nellie, had passed. That was in October, just a couple of months ago. But Moore knew the story he wanted to tell and he told it.
Burroughs knows how to put people and stories together and he supports veterans. His special steaks on the menu have had a few bucks contributed to the Vets4Veterans nonprofit for years, now. Burroughs saw the hat, called me and said, “I think there’s a story here.”
Before the restaurant got shuttered — again — I got to share a cold, dry martini with Lou, a “Greatest Generation” veteran who consumes one dry martini a week at the Broken Bit. He also shared his story. Here it is from the jacket copy, which was designed as a labor of love by Robin Blakely of the Creative Center of America. Robin, a longtime Antelope Valley resident, is a formidable Midwest-based book publicist and promoter and knows modern publishing front to back and cover.
Here’s a bit of Lou’s story, right out of, “Eternal Love,” which can be found on Amazon.com
“Eternal Love is the memoir of Nellie and Lou Moore — a uniquely American love story that stood the test of time in a racially torn world.
“In 1946, Lou was a third-generation Chinese-American soldier just out the US Army after World War II. An honorably discharged staff sergeant, Lou learned to fight racial prejudices while bravely serving the United States in the European Theater of Operations. When the young veteran returned home to America, he met the love of his life.
“Nellie was a Japanese-American dancer, the third one from the right in the chorus line at the famed China Doll Night Club in Manhattan. Like other United States citizens with Japanese heritage, Nellie endured tremendous losses when she and her family were unjustly locked away in a harsh American internment camp until history’s biggest war ended.
“Destiny brought these two individuals together so that an unforgettable love story could begin. It was a completely chance encounter, one returning G.I., one beautiful, young woman rebuilding her life far from her California home. For Lou, it truly was love at first sight, and Nellie joined in that nearly immediately, returning that love in kind. Once they met to talk, they never stopped talking and spent every day together until their wedding day, a little over a week after they met in 1946. It is a love story and life together that went on for 74 years.
“Their whirlwind 10-day romance turned into a marriage of devotion, faithfulness, thoughtfulness, tenderness, tolerance, understanding, caring, compassion, mindfulness, patience and togetherness.”
That’s the story, but it also has a bit of World War II, friendship with actor Ernest Borgnine, business start-up smarts, all in about 60 pages, illustrated with photographs that make you believe in life, love, hope and generosity again.
The other thing Lou says regularly, “Time is of the essence!” It is never too early, or too late, to get something big accomplished. Promotional copies of the book arrived at Lou’s home right around Christmas.
What we all hope for is that he is going to be able to have a book-signing party as soon as the “all clear” sounds on the crushing killer waves of Covid-19.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army veteran, he deployed with local National Guard troops to cover the Iraq War for the Antelope Valley Press. He works on veterans and community health issues.
