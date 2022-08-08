GREEN HILL, N.C. (AP) — DNA, dental and other analyses have confirmed the identity of remains buried in Belgium as a 27-year-old World War II soldier from North Carolina who died during battle in a German forest.

The Charlotte Observer reports that officials with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said in a news release, Friday, that Army Pfc. David Owens, of Green Hill in Watauga County, died while his unit battled German forces in a forest near Hürtgen, Germany.

